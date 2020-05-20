Cameroon: Threats and Violence Against Civilians and Vital Civilian Facilities Bulletin 1: January-April 2020

This information is part of a series monitoring threats and violence against civilians and vital civilian facilities in the Sahel region. It supports organisations with information on incidents affecting aid operations, civilians, education, healthcare, refugees and IDPs to ensure staff safety and better response outcomes.******As we develop this bulletin, we welcome your feedback and engagement. Please help support our work by sharing our resources with your networks.

Access this 2020 Sahel Monitoring Cameroon Data on HDX

15 February 2020: In Mandoussa village, Mayo-Sava department, Far North region, a health centre and a school were burnt down during an attack by Boko Haram militants.

19 February 2020: In Bamenda town, Mezam department, Northwest region, military forces shot and killed a suspected Ambazonian separatist at the entrance of a private hospital. According to the Ministry of Defence, the soldier who opened fire on the victim was arrested.

20 February 2020: In Bamenda village, Mezam department,

Northwest region, a caregiver was shot and killed in the premises of St.

Mary’s Hospital and some of the hospital property was also destroyed during this attack.

23 March 2020: In Malika village, Mayo-Sava department, Far North region, Boko Haram attacked the village, destroyed a hospital, and killed five civilians.

07 April 2020: In Toufou village, Mayo-Tsnaga department, Far North region, Boko Haram attacked the village, destroying a health centre and killing a civilian.

Incidents reported on the WHO SSA1

As of 30 April 2020, there have been no incidents reported on the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Surveillance System of Attacks on Healthcare (SSA) from Cameroon for the period 1 January-30 April 2020.