Cameroon: Statement of the United Nations Resident Coordinator on the Cameroon’s humanitarian assistance plan

Yaounde, 22 June 2018: The United Nations Resident Coordinator, Ms. Allegra Baiocchi, welcomes the Government of Cameroon’s Humanitarian Assistance Plan for the North West and South West regions. The Plan affirms the Government’s recognition of the humanitarian situation and its primary responsibility to ensure the wellbeing and protection of the affected populations.

The United Nations remains profoundly concerned about the deteriorating situation in the two regions and it is scaling up its capacity and presence to respond to the assistance and protection needs of displaced populations, in the respect of humanitarian principles and in coordination with the national effort. An appeal for funds has been issued in this regard.

Ms. Baiocchi joins the calls made by the United Nations Secretary General, to reinforce efforts by all parties to ensure the protection of innocent civilians and uphold ‘’Rights up front’’. Civilians are not a target and must be spared from violence.