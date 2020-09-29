Cameroon
Cameroon Snapshot August 2020, North-West and South-West Crisis
Highlight
Persons reached
UNICEF has reached 154,289I people (30% of the target which is 506,990II people since January 2020.
Children reached
UNICEF has reached 52,757III children (13% of the target which is 402,600IV for the North West and South West) since January 2020.
Cholera outbreak in South-West
73 cholera cases were identified in the South-West Region (Sitrep 71, MINSANTE).
Main constraints
Access to affected people due to insecurity;
Difficult road conditions affecting aid delivery.