Cameroon Situation Report, 9 Dec 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

NORTH-WEST AND SOUTH-WEST REGIONS SITUATION REPORT

On 24 October, the deadliest and most violent attacks on education since the beginning of the crisis in 2017 occurred in Kumba with at least eight school children killed.

291,813 people benefitted from food assistance during October.

71,731 new learners in the North-West and South-West (NWSW) regions were provided access to learning.

669 Gender Based Violence (GBV) incidents were reported in the two regions.

Situation Overview

In the past two months (September and October 2020), and especially following school resumption on 5 October 2020, there has been an increase in the number of attacks on education. The month of October saw the most violent and bloody attacks on education experienced since the beginning of the crisis in 2017. Incidents reported this month include cases of killing, torture and abduction of students and teachers, as well as arson of education facilities. Major incidents were recorded in Bui and Mezam divisions in the North-West region (NW), Meme, Fako and Boyo divisions in the South-West (SW), with the Kumba massacre on 24 October being the deadliest and most violent attack. At least eight children were killed, and more than a dozen were wounded after unidentified gunmen stormed the Mother Francisca International Bilingual Academy in Kumba, Meme division on that day. On 23 October, the day before, 15 students of the Progressive Comprehensive College of Bamenda were reportedly abducted by non-state armed group (NSAG) fighters while returning from school. They were taken to an unknown destination and tortured. Six of them were released on the same day and the others on a later date. Both NSAGs and Government security forces accused each other of the massacre in Kumba as well as of other attacks against education. Between 27 and 30 October women and children marched on the streets of many towns in the NWSW demanding an end to the crisis. The Humanitarian Coordinator in Cameroon released a statement on 24 October condemning the killing of students in Kumba.

Separatist have remained divided on their position with regards to education. While some separatists called openly on social media for a resumption of schooling, pupils, students and teachers continue to be physically attacked and to receive threats from other separatists through audio messages. No NSAG group has issued any public statement to reflect that orders have been given to the fighters under their influence to avoid any threats or other targeting of schools as well as children, teachers and parents.

Incidents perpetrated by Government security forces were also reported in October. This includes security forces forcibly transporting children to Government schools in military vans, the occupation of non-operational school facilities, and the closing down of informal or community schools in favour of Government schools. Such incidents were reported in Ngo-Ketunjia, Bui and Donga Mantung divisions, all in the NW region.

The month of October also saw cases of harassment of humanitarians, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), lockdown days and roadblocks, obstructing humanitarian access of aid agencies to people in need.