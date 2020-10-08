Cameroon Situation Report, 8 Oct 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

NORTH-WEST AND SOUTH-WEST SITUATION REPORT

Attacks on education actors by non-state armed groups have been reported in the North-West and South-West regions for participating in the general certificate exams.

In total 245,911 people received food security assistance in the North-West and South-West regions in August 2020.

During August 10,249 patients, 5 percent of whom live with disabilities, received life-saving primary healthcare from mobile clinics funded by CERF.

567 Gender Based Violence (GBV) incidents were reported, with survivors receiving assistance, in August 2020 in the two regions.

Situation Overview

The situation in the North-West and South-West (NWSW) regions of Cameroon deteriorated in August compared to the previous three months with an upsurge in violence and attacks against civilians. Non -State armed groups (NSAGs) have increased the use of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) with increasing numbers of civilian casualties. The deteriorating security situation has resulted in multiple population displacements across the NWSW with over 11,718 people forced to flee their homes to seek shelter in nearby bushes and villages. The NW region has been more affected with over 10,200 displaced people. These movements are often temporary and the displaced return to their homes once the security situation allows.

Attacks on education continued this month as NSAGs attempted to prevent teachers and students taking part in the general certificate education examination (GCE). On 10 August, armed men killed a teacher in Nkwen, Bamenda (Mezam division) and threw his body in a river. On 11 August, NSAG attempted to abduct a student returning from writing the GCE in Bamenda. She was shot in the leg as she escaped.

The month of August was marked by increased targeting of humanitarians by NSAGs hampering the ability of organisations to provide life-saving services. On 5 August, NSAGs interrupted a food distribution at a site in the Muyuka subdivision (SW) and a beneficiary was injured by a gunshot. Later that same day, two aid workers were shot in the legs and arms by NSAGs in the Muyuka subdivision. On 7 August, a humanitarian aid worker working for a local NGO in Batibo subdivision, was abducted from his home and later killed allegedly by NSAG fighters. On 18 and 19 August, an aid organization in Kupe-Muanenguba (SW) was sealed by the Divisional Officer (administrative authority) and the Commissioner for public security and three staff of the organization were held in overnight detention. On 27 August, NSAG fighters abducted four staff of an aid organization at Kurabi (Batibo subdivision, Momo division). The Humanitarian Coordinator ad interim issued an statement on 8 August condemning the killing of the aid worker. This incident happened barely a month after the killing of a community health worker in the South-West. The Humanitarian Coordinator called all armed actors to refrain from any attacks or obstruction of aid workers and humanitarian agencies on whose assistance so many lives depend. OCHA has continued to advocate for humanitarian access.