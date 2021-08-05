Cameroon Situation Report, 5 Aug 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

North-West and South West situation report (1-30 June 2021)

Attacks against schools and students continue as non-State armed groups cut the fingers of five students to punish them for writing their end of cycle exams.

Urgent need for awareness raising on Mine Risk Education in schools, and sensitization of community members on improvised explosive devices risk and mitigation measures.

Two attacks have been reported against health facilities and medical staff in Manyu division, Mamfe subdivision and in Mom division, Batibo subdivison.

Three incidents targeting humanitarians, including temporary abduction, seizing of vehicles and denial of access to beneficiaries.

BACKGROUND

Situation Overview

With only 6.8 per cent of funding secured as of 30 June 2021, the humanitarian response in the North-West and South-West (NWSW) regions has not been able to respond to the most urgent needs. With no signs of a major raise in the funding level, many partners suspended some of their projects.

The volatile security context and the continuous violence are aggravating humanitarian needs, as affected people continue to flee their homes, seeking safety in the bushes and neighboring communities. According to the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) data, 12,719 persons were displaced in June alone.

The number of protection incidents almost doubled. Gender Based violence (GBV) reported cases increased, attacks against health facilities and medical staff continued, and attacks against schools increased as students were writing their end-ofcycle exams.

The number of reported cases of severe acute malnutrition increased and food insecurity persisted in many areas. Partners’ needs assessments reveal that the attacks on farms have scared many farmers and prevented them from cultivating their lands during this rainy season. In other areas, farmers didn’t have access to functioning markets to sell or exchange their crops due toprevailing insecurity along the roads or the forceful closure of rural markets and the , considered as the main exchange and economic forums for the villagers. The market in Bafut, in the NW region, timidly resumed recently and, the market in Guzang in Momo division, NW region, was closed in June 2021 due to inter-fighting between non-State armed groups (NSAGs). This disfunction of local markets slowed down humanitarian partners who were planning a cash/voucher intervention in the area.

A new trend of attacks against humanitarian workers further impacted the humanitarian response especially in the NW region. Armed groups abducted aid workers and carjacked their vehicles. UN negotiations lead to the release of abducted humanitarian staff were released, as well as some of their vehicles. The increased use of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) keeps exposing humanitarians to high risk and hinders their free movements; 11 incidents of detonated or dismantled IED in the NWSW regions were reported. Although these IEDs attacks mainly targeted State Security Forces, some civilians were affected, with one bike rider killed, and his passenger severely injured.