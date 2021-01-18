Cameroon Situation Report, 30 Dec 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

NORTH-WEST AND SOUTH-WEST REGIONS SITUATION REPORT

333,864 people in the North-West and South-West regions benefited from food assistance, agriculture and livelihood-based activities during November.

798 Gender Based Violence (GBV) incidents were reported in the two regions.

Trauma surgeons and psychologists deployed by WHO in the two regions performed 69 surgical procedures during November.

16,448 infants benefited from routine vaccines they had previously missed.

Situation Overview

The humanitarian situation in the North-West and South-West (NWSW) regions remained dire during the month of November, marked by continued violent attacks on schools and children and overall insecurity linked to the approaching first ever regional elections announced for 6 December. Incidents reported within the month include killing, torture, abduction of students and teachers, as well as arson against education facilities. On 3 November at least 11 students were abducted by suspected NSAGs from a Presbyterian school in Kumbo (NW region). They were released some days later. On 4 November suspected NSAGs stormed Kulu Memorial College in mile 4 Limbe, assaulting several students and staff, forcing them out of their classrooms and setting fire to school property. The Humanitarian Coordinator in Cameroon released a statement on 5 November condemning the continuous attacks against education.

An increase in the targeting of traditional and religious leaders was also observed in November. On 5 November Emeritus Archbishop of the Douala Archdiocese, Christian Cardinal Tumi, alongside the Fon of Nso (Bui division), Sehm Mbinglo, were abducted by NSAGs while on their way to Kumbo. The Cardinal was released the following day while the Fon spent several days in captivity before being released on 10 November. On 6 November, Chief Molinga Francis Nangoh of Liwola Malale village of the SW region was murdered and his palace burnt down by unidentified gunmen suspected to belong to a NSAG.

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to make the delivery of live-saving assistance challenging due to the importance of respecting distancing guidelines .The restrictions on public gatherings in particular, made it difficult for partners to reach their targets, especially those carrying out distributions and sensitization activities.