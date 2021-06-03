Cameroon Situation Report, 3 Jun 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

North-West and South West situation report (1-30 April 2021 )

In April 2021, more than 10,000 people were forced to flee their villages, mainly in Menchum division in the North-West (NW) region.

Three security incidents affecting aid workers and health care providers were reported in the two regions.

965 Gender-Based Violence (GBV) incidents were reported in the two regions. About 90 per cent of GBV survivors are women and 11 per cent are children.

Humanitarian assistance is impaired by low funding levels. Urgent support is required to address needs and avoid pipeline ruptures in Food security, nutrition and livelihood.

Situation Overview

The increased use of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) remains a major concern for humanitarian workers in the NorthWest and South-West (NWSW) regions. About 11 IED-related incidents were reported in the NWSW in April, with eight incidents in the North-West alone. Ten of the incidents were actual explosions of IEDs, and in one case, while causing panic in a local market, the IED was identified and safely dismantled by government security forces. While the population and humanitarian organizations are not targeted by IEDs, they remain at risk of becoming collateral damages.

Attacks on aid workers and health care providers are continuing in both regions. On 24 April, gunshots were fired at the vehicle of a humanitarian NGO at a government-controlled checkpoint in Manyu division, in the SW region, injuring two staff. On the same day, also in Manyu, a group of suspected non-State armed group (NSAG) fighters detained five staff of a United Nations partner organization while on their way to a field mission. They were eventually released on the same day. On 13 April, three health workers were abducted from their medical facility in Kumbo subdivision in the NW by a group of armed persons suspected to be NSAG fighters, they were detained shortly before being released the next day.

Hostilities, targeted attacks, and destruction of property continued in both regions and resulted in several pendular displacements. In the NW region, an estimated 11,186 individuals from 1,950 households have been forced to flee their villages in Menchum, Donga-Mantung and Bui divisions to nearby villages and bushes because of ongoing violence. In the SW region, about 2,855 individuals from 456 households were forced to flee their villages in Meme, Fako and Manyu divisions to nearby villages and bushes due to violence. While about 2,000 individuals displaced from Konye subdivision in Meme division of the SW have returned to their place of origin, others in both NWSW are still in their refuge with the intention to go back to their locations of origin when the security situation improves. Food, shelter, health and protection are the most urgent needs expressed by the displaced and returnees.

Humanitarian Response: Education

Education Cluster partners continued to implement activities in schools, as well as in other informal education settings, to enable children to access learning activities through formal or informal education. Some 5,891 new students, including 3,176 girls representing 54 per cent of the students, benefited from various activities, including: Mbonwei Women Development Association radio education programmes reaching 1,525 students, including 803 girls;

CAMHELP home education support for 10 children, including seven girls, and sensitization programme. NRC supported the participation of children in school activities through teachers training on psychosocial support (PSS) and the continuation of Tertially Sisters vocational training project. UNESCO supported 53 new students, including 32 girls, through their distance learning project, and UNICEF distributed school and dignity kits to 2,131 students.