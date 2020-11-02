Cameroon Situation Report, 2 Nov 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

NORTH-WEST AND SOUTH-WEST SITUATION REPORT / 1-30 September 2020

In September 2020, there were reports of attacks on education facilites and personnel, kidnapping of students, burning of schools and military use of non-operational schools.

Human rights organizations reported 11 civilians killed by state security forces in Buea and Bamenda in September 2020.

676 Gender Based Violence (GBV) incidents were reported in the two regions.

The Nutrition and Health clusters reported a decrease in activities in September caused by lockdowns and ghost towns.

Situation Overview

The situation in the North-West and South-West (NWSW) regions of Cameroon remains dire in September 2020 with continuous attacks against civilians and their properties. There were several reports by human rights organizations of summary execution of civilians in both regions by both non-state armed groups (NSAGs) and government security forces. It was reported that at least 11 unarmed civilians were killed by government security forces between 21 and 22 September in the two regions. On 24 September, members of the Cameroon Bar Association addressed a complaint to the Attorney General of the NW Region condemning atrocities by NSAGs and government security forces in events related to the “Bamenda Clean” security operation. The Bar Association called for rule of law to be ensured and protection for the civilian population.

Separatists issued conflicting statements about the 5 October 2020 reopening of schools. Whereas some groups stated that there has been no change in their position about schools in the restive regions, statements issued by other groups endorsed the reopening of school with certain preconditions.

The month also witnessed an increase in the search of vehicles of humanitarian organizations, including the UN, at government security forces checkpoints. OCHA continues to play a leading role with all parties in the crisis in the advocacy for safe humanitarian acces.