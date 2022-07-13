Cameroon Situation Report, 13 July 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

North-West and South West situation report (1-31 May 2022)

Humanitarian operations were suspended from 15 to 21 May 2022 in the North-West and South-West (NWSW) regions due to lockdowns called for by non-State armed groups (NSAGs).

Four humanitarian access incidents involving NGOs were reported.

Two health care workers administering infant vaccination were abducted in the Manyu division in the SW.

Over 13 explosions of improvised explosive devices (IED) were reported, 7 in the NW and 6 in the SW.

BACKGROUND

Situation Overview / Humanitarian access

Humanitarian activities were heavily affected during a whole week when non-State armed groups (NSAGs) issued lockdown calls in the run-up to the 20 May National Unity Day celebrations. No humanitarian operation could take place in both regions from 15 to 21 May. A NSAG also issued a warning statement on 24 May, suspending all humanitarian activities in Fako division, SW. The suspension was lifted on 30 May.

Humanitarian workers continue to operate in a challenging and risky security context, with administrative constraints also hampering their activities. On 13 May, a NSAG abducted an NGO team which was carrying out a field activity in Ikata in Fako division, SW, and took them to an undisclosed location. An encounter with a military patrol enabled the NGO team to be released. On 12 May, an NGO team was caught in crossfire near Konye in Meme division, SW, when a NSAG attacked a government checkpoint. One team member sustained minor injuries and the mission had to be aborted. On 31 May, an NGO team was stopped for questioning at a gendarmerie checkpoint in Yoke, Fako division, following a voucher distribution activity in Ediki, Meme division. One senior NGO team member was taken and remained into custody. Previously, on 10 May, national security forces interrupted a training activity undertaken by the same NGO in Lysoka, Fako division, suspecting the presence of NSAG members. In Manyu division, an NSAG abducted two healthcare workers administering infant vaccination, on the accusation of implementing a government-sponsored project.

Improvised explosive devices (IEDs) remain a significant threat for the safety of civilians and humanitarian actors in the NWSW. Humanitarian actors reported 13 IEDs explosions, 7 in the NW and 6 in the SW.

Overall, humanitarian access in the NWSW remains challenging and volatile, requiring significant resources for organizations to conduct all required access negotiations and ensure safe humanitarian operations. The services of the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) remain suspended in both regions.