Cameroon Situation Report, 11 May 2022

North-West and South West situation report (1-31 March 2022)

The cholera outbreak in the South-West (SW) region continues to spread within the region with over 3,559 positive cases and 71 deaths as of 31 March (2.0 per cent fatality rate)

About 870 Gender-based violence (GBV) cases reported to specialised service providers

An international medical NGO indefinitely suspends its operations in the SW, in response to the detention of four of its staff for more than three months

A 7-year-old child was killed while playing with an unexploded ordnance (UXO) in Mezam division, North-West (NW) region.

BACKGROUND

Situation Overview / Humanitarian access

The cholera outbreak in the South-West region remains of great concern, with a surge in positive cases and deaths. The highest number of positive cases (2,239) and deaths (34) have been recorded in March. Providing a sustainable solution for sanitation and drinking water needs in cholera-affected areas remains the main challenge. Certain areas in Ndian division, affected by a cholera outbreak, can only be accessed by boat, further hampering the cholera response.

Non-State armed groups (NSAGs) continue to deploy improvised explosive devices (IEDs) against State security forces, which also create risks for the civilian population and humanitarian actors. Five IEDs were detonated in the SW, three in the North-West region.

Humanitarian activities remain impossible to be conducted on Mondays, declared as ghost towns, and on lockdown days. Ndop (Ngo Ketunjia division) and Ndu (Donga Mantung division) have been particularly affected by local lockdowns.

In different attacks against educational facilities, personnel and school children, one teacher has been killed, one school principal abducted, and one school facility was set on fire by unidentified men.

On 29 March, an international medical NGO decided to indefinitely suspend its operations in the South-West region, in response to the detention of four of its staff for more than three months. According to the NGO, this decision is due to its inability to protect its staff exposed to the risk of being arrested or persecuted for providing humanitarian assistance.

UNHAS services remain suspended across the North-West and South-West.