Cameroon Situation Report, 1 March 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

North-West and South-West Situation report - It covers the period from 1 to 31 January 2021.

The number of people benefting from food assistance decreased by 94 per cent from 360,467 in December to 20,311 in January, due to insecurity and lack of funding.

318 Gender Based Violence (GBV) incidents were reported in the two regions.

School children, educational facilities and teachers continue to be targeted.

6,314 infants and pregnant women received routine vaccines they had previously missed.

BACKGROUND

Situation Overview

The situation in the NWSW regions remains tense with an upsurge in violence and targeted attacks linked to the African Nations Championship (CHAN 2021) that took place between 16 January and 6 February with some teams based in Buea and playing in Limbe in the South-West (SW) region. The population continues to bear the brunt of violent incidents either targeted directly or being affected by the consequences of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) or crossfire. The most serious violent incident in January took place in Mautu village in Muyuka subdivision in the SW on 10 January, where at least nine persons including children and elderly women were killed and 17 others wounded reportedly by State Security Forces. Also, on 23 January, the military reportedly shot four unarmed teenagers dead in Meta Bamenda II subdivision, Mezam division of the North-West. The four young men were allegedly smoking marijuana in a hideout and attempted to escape when they noticed police presence.

Attacks against school staff and educational premises continued. On 9 January, Non-State armed groups (NSAG) members reportedly killed the principal of the Government High School Ossing in Eyumojock subdivision in the SW. On 9 January, NSAG members attacked a Government technical college in Tinto, Manyu division in the SW and shot the principal in the leg. On 22 and 23 January, unidentified persons set ablaze some sections of a mission school in Mankon, Bamenda 2 subdivision in the North-West (NW) region.

The deteriorating security situation has resulted in multiple population displacements across the NWSW regions with over 5,387 people forced to flee their homes to seek shelter and safety in nearby bushes, villages, and towns. The divisions most affected include Fako, Manyu, Meme, Lebialem and Mezam, and Ngo-Ketunjia. These movements are often temporary and displaced persons usually return to their homes once the security situation allows, especially for those who flee to bushes and nearby villages.

Humanitarian actors continue to operate under numerous constraints. Demands for illegal payments by both state and nonstate actors, numerous lockdowns announced by non-state armed groups, and the increased use of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in public spaces frequented by humanitarians, made delivery of humanitarian assistance and programming very challenging and risky.