Cameroon Situation Report, 1 Aug 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

North-West and South West situation report (1-30 June 2022)

On 26 June 2022, intercommunal clashes in the Akwaya subdivision in the South-West region (SW) resulted in more than 30 civilian casualties.

The Mamfe District Hospital and the Ballin Integrated Health Centre in the Manyu division (SW) were destroyed by fire in two different incidents.

At least five humanitarian workers were abducted in two separate incidents in the SW.

Multiple cases of interference by State security forces (SSFs) on NGO movements were reported in the SW.

BACKGROUND

Situation Overview / Humanitarian access

The security context in the North-West and South-West regions (NWSW) remains volatile, marked by continuous violence, abductions, kidnappings, killings, unlawful arrests, and destruction of property. This is aggravating humanitarian needs, as affected people continue to flee their homes, seeking safety in the bushes and neighbouring communities.

Humanitarian access has been negatively affected by several incidents. On 15 June, a truck transporting humanitarian supplies was shot at by alleged NSAGs elements.

AGs elements along the Kumba-Mamfe axis in the SW, and the driver and his assistant were abducted. The two persons and the supplies were released on the same day and proceeded to deliver the assistance to the targeted community. On 23 June, three humanitarian enumerators were reportedly abducted by NSAGs in Alou, Lebialem division (SW), and on 26 June another two were abducted in Mbonge subdivision, Meme division (SW). The five humanitarians have since been released safely.

Multiple cases of interference in the movement of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) at checkpoints of SSFs in SW were also reported. On 3 June, an international NGO was stopped at a checkpoint in Kumba and kept for about an hour. On 22 June, an international medical NGO was stopped at a checkpoint in Kumba and not allowed to proceed with its mission despite holding the required authorization. They were obliged to return to their base escorted by armed SSFs. On 24 June, another international NGO was stopped at a checkpoint in Mabonji village in the Meme division and kept for over an hour for failing to present an authorization from the divisional authorities despite having authorization from the regional authorities.

Regular Monday lockdowns and roadblocks, such as the roadblock between Njinikom and Fundong during the entire month of June, and repetitive blockages on the Bali-Batibo road, continue to limit the movements of humanitarian actors, as nonState armed groups (NSAGs) usually do not grant any exemption for humanitarian movements.

The number of reported improvised explosive devices (IEDs) incidents reduced significantly compared to previous months, with only three cases reported in June (two in the NW and one in the SW) compared to 13 in May. Civilians and humanitarian workers remain at risk of being collateral damage from IED explosions.

The Mamfe District Hospital and the Integrated Health Centre (IHC) in Ballin, Akwaya subdivision (SW), were destroyed by fire. Mamfe hospital was set ablaze after clashes between a NSAG and SSF in the vicinity on 8 June. The Ballin IHC was destroyed during intercommunal clashes on 26 June in Akwaya subdivision of Manyu division with more than 30 persons killed, including women and children. Unfortunately, the lack of access to the area for humanitarian actors prevented to carry out assessments and/or a response until now.