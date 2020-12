Cameroon: Shelter Cluster (NWSW) Monthly Situation Report, November 2020

Shelter Cluster Humanitarian response

During the reporting month 2,827 households were assisted in which 1,827 households in North West and 1,000 households in South West

North West

NRC through her partner CBC carried out distribution of 500 Shelter/NFI kits in Bui Division; 200 NFI kits in Jakiri and 300 NFIs in Kumbo. This distribution reached 2887 individuals (1425 males and 1562 females) the NFI kit comprised of (Emergency shelter kit, menstrual hygiene kit, covid-19 prevention kit, hygiene kits, basic household items)

NRC through her partner COMINSUD distributed 500 Shelter/NFI kits in Menchum division (250 kits in Bafmen and 250 kits in Zhoa) this distribution reached 2456 individuals(1185 males and 1271 females) the NFI kit comprised of (Emergency shelter kit, menstrual hygiene kit, covid-19 prevention kit, hygiene kits, basic household items)

Partner Plan international distributed 827 shelter/NFI kits in Kumbo and the distribution has reached 8,606 individuals (2026 males and 2109 females).

South West

NRC through her partner FORUDEF distributed 500 Shelter/NFI kits in Muyuka this distribution reached 2700 individuals (1380 males and 1320 females) the NFI kit comprised of (Emergency shelter kit, menstrual hygiene kit, covid-19 prevention kit, hygiene kits, basic household items).

NRC through her partner AMEF distributed 500 Shelter/NFI kits Esame, one banana And Ebore in Kupe Manenguba division in Tombel reaching 3064 (1232Male; 1832Female) the NFI kit comprised of (Emergency shelter kit, menstrual hygiene kit, covid-19 prevention kit, hygiene kits, basic household items).