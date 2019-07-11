Cameroon: Shelter Cluster Factsheet, May 2019

NEEDS ANALYSIS

The situation in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon remain critical and preoccupying. The insecurity has forced more than 440,000 people to flee their homes into the bushes and nearby towns for safety. The prevailing uncertainty and unwillingness of the parties to engage in a political process has left many communities with little or no social support structures other than some churches. The situation is being worsened by continuous burning of people’s houses and, in some cases, entire villages. About 355,000 are in need of shelter, and some 269,900 people need NFI.

Several waves of displacements have been observed in the past months as violence has persisted. Most internally displaced people have taken refuge in remote rural areas or surrounding bushlands and forests. Recently, humanitarian actors have been able to access some of these areas and have reported that the IDPs are in dire need of assistance.

The displaced population within urban and peri-urban areas live in overcrowded spaces, unfinished or abandoned buildings with minimal access to sanitation facilities. Reports of IDPs, mostly women and young girls forced to resort to negative coping mechanisms such as survival sex have increased.

RESPONSE

An estimated 25,740 people have been reached with shelter assistance.

Approximatively half of them with standard shelter kits and the other only with light shelter kits (tarpaulin and rope, without tools).

Since the beginning of the response, approximately 148,100 people have been supported with NFI assistance.

Shelter/NFI response in the NW is significantly smaller compared to the SW due to inaccessibility and heightened insecurity.

GAPS & CHALLENGE