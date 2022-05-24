Cameroon: Shelter Cluster Factsheet, March 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

Strategy workshops have been held in Maroua (Far North region) and in Bamenda (North-West region) in February and April.

In the NW Region the SNFI needs assessment implemented by PLAN has been presented and findings validated by partners. The same initiative will take place in the South-West end of April in Buea. Assessment data collected in the West region by DEDI will be presented in a second moment in Bafoussam.

The 2022 Cameroon HNO/HRP have been launched and published on the 14th of April. A special conference was held in Yaounde with relevant Ministries.