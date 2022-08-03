Cameroon: Shelter Cluster Factsheet, June 2022

In the Far North region the Shelter Sector supported the relocation of all people from the congested Domayo site in Maroua to Bogo: UNHCR, NRC, and ADES 1,150 shelter units. In Tourou (Mayo-Tsanaga) NRC, ACF and ADES provided 763 shelters and cover, as of 30 June, to displaced populations in need. In Logone Birni, as of 30 June, 17,350 people have been assisted mainly through the constriction/rehabilitation of houses and the distribution of household items.

In the North-West, South-West regions during first half of the year the implementation rate has been quite low. As of 30 June, 20,000 people have been assisted mainly through the provision of household items. Most partners have finalized the beneficiary registration, wherefore the number of planned households to be targeted increased. Most activities are reported as planned to be implemented during the second half of 2022; 37 per cent of planned activities will be implemented through voucher assistance.