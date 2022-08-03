Cameroon: Shelter Cluster Factsheet, June 2022

HIGHLIGHTS
- In the North-West, South-West regions according to data analyzed and based on a weighting system that the Shelter Cluster partners designed in June 2022, in the 43 per cent of households were found to have severe inadequacies, 39 per cent of households were found to have moderate inadequacies, 9 per cent had extreme inadequacies, and 8 per cent had minor inadequacies. Internally displaced persons tend to have the most inadequate shelter.
RESPONSE
In the Far North region the Shelter Sector supported the relocation of all people from the congested Domayo site in Maroua to Bogo: UNHCR, NRC, and ADES 1,150 shelter units. In Tourou (Mayo-Tsanaga) NRC, ACF and ADES provided 763 shelters and cover, as of 30 June, to displaced populations in need. In Logone Birni, as of 30 June, 17,350 people have been assisted mainly through the constriction/rehabilitation of houses and the distribution of household items.
In the North-West, South-West regions during first half of the year the implementation rate has been quite low. As of 30 June, 20,000 people have been assisted mainly through the provision of household items. Most partners have finalized the beneficiary registration, wherefore the number of planned households to be targeted increased. Most activities are reported as planned to be implemented during the second half of 2022; 37 per cent of planned activities will be implemented through voucher assistance.
GAPS / CHALLENGES
30 per cent decrease in reach compared to June 2021, mostly due to access challenges
Timely and sustained access especially in the South-West and North-West regions
Lack of sectoral needs-based surveys in the Far North
Limited monitoring of interventions’ adequacy, especially in the South-West and North-West regions