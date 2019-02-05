Cameroon: Shelter Cluster Factsheet, January 2019

NEEDS ANALYSIS

The results of the Shelter/ NFI andWASH JointNeeds Assessment conducted by REACH in cooperation with locally based Non-Governmental Organisations, indicate that an overwhelming 95 percent of key informants interviewed confirmed that the affected population in the SW/NW regions are in dire need of shelter and NFI assistance. Similarly, it was revealed during the assessment the depletion of the economic resources, added to the insecurity, are the two key reasons that explainsthe mentioned needs.

Findings of the assessment also indicate that IDPs living in precarious selfsettled conditions, in makeshift shelter in forests, as well as in agricultural infrastructure not appropriate for this purpose, are increasingly exposed to ill-health, including malaria and respiratory diseases.

Living conditions of the most vulnerable host families, their hosted IDPs and the displaced population renting accommodations are gradually worsening due to the overcrowding and very limited access to sanitation facilities. Moreover, cohabitation problems have been reported extensively by interviewed IDPs.

RESPONSE

An estimated 23,635 people have been reached with shelter assistance. Approximatively half of them with standard shelter kits and the other only with lightshelter kits(tarpaulin and rope, without tools in the areas with stronger access constraints).

Around 100,150 people have been reported supported with NFIsupport since the beginning ofthe response until the end of this month.

Shelter/NFI response in the NW issignificantly delayed compared to the SW. Affected population in NW has received approximately 17 percent of distributed NFI kits and seven percent of shelter support provided to the affected population in the crisis.

GAPS & CHALLENGES