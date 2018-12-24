Cameroon: Shelter Cluster Factsheet, December 2018

NEEDS ANALYSIS

Estimations from October 2018 shared by OCHA offered a figure of 246.000 displaced people inside the South West, 104.000 in the North West, and 90.000 to neighboring West and Littoral regions. Host households and communities have also been made extremely vulnerable by the crisis and need to be considered in the humanitarian response. The hosting population in the four regions is estimated to reach the number of 157.000.

According to the Shelter Cluster partners, the destruction of houses continues, with the subsequent movement of population fleeing their villages.

Almost half of the displaced population are self-settled in the bush experiencing strong shelter and NFI needs.

Affected people that managed to rent an accommodation are experiencing strong difficulties to continue paying rent. The situation in host families and rented accommodations is increasingly worrying in terms of crowding, as well as inadequate accessto sanitary facilities and key basic services.

RESPONSE

• 14.600 households reported reached to date with NFI kits

• 4.300 house holds reported reached to date with light shelter kits (tarpaulins and ropes)

• Although access to affected population remains difficult, SC partners are finding strategies to gain better access to the affected communities and the distributions continue.

• NW response in terms of Shelter and NFI is currently significantly behind the SW one, and does not match to the level of needs observed in that region.

• A REACH Initiative Shelter & WASH joint Needs Assessment is ongoing in NW, SW, Littoral and West regions. The results are expected by January 2019.

GAPS & CHALLENGES

The key constraints highlighted by the Shelter Cluster partners are the access to the affected population, the limited information we are working with and the fluidity & unpredictability of the situation, which makes difficult to foresee the crisis evolution, therefore to imagine future scenarios and plan for mid-term interventions.

Another important constraint is the reluctance towards the approval of cash based interventions. Considering the capacity of partners, the functioning markets and the demonstrated resilience of the affected population, CBI seems that it could be a suitable modality for part of the response, especially in urban areas.