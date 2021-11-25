Cameroon – Schools under attack (DG ECHO, UN agencies, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 November 2021)

On 24 November, unidentified gunmen reportedly attacked a bilingual secondary school in Ekondo Titi, South West region of Cameroon. Three students and one teacher were killed and many were wounded. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Since 2017, armed separatist groups have enforced a boycott of education in the North West and South West (NW/SW) regions of Cameroon, which has translated into regular violent attacks on education facilities, students and teachers. Over 700,000 children have been affected by the unfolding crisis in the NW/SW regions of Cameroon.