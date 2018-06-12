12 Jun 2018

Cameroon’s anglophone war, part 1: A rifle as the only way out

Report
from IRIN
Published on 12 Jun 2018

Emmanuel Freudenthal recently became the first journalist to spend time with an anglophone armed group, trekking for a week with them in the sun and rain, across rivers and up steep hills, through dark rainforests and fields of giant grass. In this two-part series, he explores the make-up and motivation of the Ambazonia Defense Forces, and how the civil war brewing in Cameroon is changing the lives of fighters, civilians, and refugees.

Read the full report on IRIN.

