Cameroon Response overview – June 2019

In Numbers

1.1 million people projected to be severely food insecure (June–August 2019)

707 044 people internally displaced in the Far North, North-West and South-West

8 out of 10 regions are affected by 1 of the 3 concurrent humanitarian crises

USD 20 million required by FAO for January–December 2019

Key points

A failure to act now in Cameroon means rising hunger, further disruption to agricultural production, adoption of negative coping mechanisms and increasing instability in a region already facing significant violence and eroding livelihoods.

Alarming levels of food insecurity persist in the Far North, North-West and South-West regions due to worsening violence, the influx of refugees and internal displacement.

Civil unrest continues to affect land preparation in the Far North as well as agricultural activities in the North-West and South-West, causing a significant decline in production.

FAO has been scaling up its response in the country as well as working closely with the other Rome-based Agencies to develop a food security analysis platform led by the Government.

Planned response until December 2019

Far North: 11 524 people targeted (IDPs, returnees and host communities) develop 20 fish ponds and 5 ha of land | support cereal, vegetable and fish production for 1 100 households | nutrition education | information and coordination mechanisms | quarterly food security bulletins | national food security and nutrition platforms | set up 450 ha of grain production and 40 ha of market gardening products | training for producers | material and solar energy drilling for the production of about 2 tonnes of table fish | fruit and vegetable drying activities | establish 2 250 ha of land (cowpea, maize and sorghum production) to benefit of 3 000 households

North-West and South-West: 15 300 people targeted (IDPs, returnees, refugees and host communities) set up 300 ha of land for cereal production and 3 ha for home gardening | training on the production of broilers and eggs | small material for the construction of poultry units, broilers and poultry feed

Response to date

Far North: 51 088 people reached (IDPs, refugees, returnees and host communities) distributed 11.3 tonnes of vegetable seeds, 41.75 tonnes of crop seeds, 520 sprayers, 24 970 bags of biopesticide and 350 tonnes of fertilizer | trained 53 ministry staff on nutrition and awareness raising who in turn trained | 503 small-scale producers | trained 35 ministry staff on epidemiological data collection given the outbreak of equine epizootic disease.

North-West and South-West: 6 000 people reached (IDPs and host communities) trained 19 enumerators on beneficiary targeting | carried out a refresher training for 21 field agents on production itineraries for broilers and egg production | distributed 10 000 pullets, 20 000 broilers, 100 tonnes of poultry feed and small material for the construction of 1 000 poultry units through which beneficiaries were able to harvest 1 355 eggs