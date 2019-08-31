31 Aug 2019

Cameroon : Remote Monitoring Report, August 2019

Northwest and Southwest Regions continue to be affected by limited trade, sell-offs of agricultural products

Key Messages

  • The deterioration of food access among poor households and IDPs in urban areas, alongside limited provision of assistance to displaced households in inaccessible areas, is resulting in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes in the Northwest and Southwest Regions.

  • Household food stocks are likely to be exhausted earlier than normal in January/February for the second year in a row. Persistent conflict in these areas will continue to lead to a deterioration of livelihoods and limited food access among displaced household and poor host households, which will likely lead to Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes through January.

  • In the Extreme North, the agricultural season is progressing will and likely to lead to above-average production. However, in areas affected by Boko Haram attacks, harvests will remain below average. Looting of livestock and destruction of assets will continue to negatively affecte livehoods and Stress (IPC Phase 2) food insecurity is expected to continue in these areas through January.

