Cameroon : Remote Monitoring Report, August 2019

Northwest and Southwest Regions continue to be affected by limited trade, sell-offs of agricultural products

Key Messages

The deterioration of food access among poor households and IDPs in urban areas, alongside limited provision of assistance to displaced households in inaccessible areas, is resulting in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes in the Northwest and Southwest Regions.

Household food stocks are likely to be exhausted earlier than normal in January/February for the second year in a row. Persistent conflict in these areas will continue to lead to a deterioration of livelihoods and limited food access among displaced household and poor host households, which will likely lead to Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes through January.