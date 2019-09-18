Cameroon: Population Movement - Emergency Plan of Action Final Report, DREF n° MDRCM026

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

The sociopolitical crisis in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon has been going on since 2016, but its effects were contained in these two regions until early 2018. By September 2018, population movement was recorded from the North West (NW) and South West (SW) regions of Cameroon, following a threat circulated by armed groups operating in these regions on their intention to block any entry or exit into or from the said regions, in a bid to thwart any campaign plans for the October 2018 presidential elections.

The elections took place amid sporadic attacks from armed groups. Such attacks have claimed the lives of many since October 2018. Some IDPs, mostly from SW region who were in Moungo division (Littoral region) have begun returning to their original region, but the generalized fear is preventing many from attempting a return at this time.

Summary of response

Overview of Host National Society

In response to this huge population movement, a three (3) months DREF operation was launched on 01 October 2018 to conduct an in-depth multisector assessment of IDP needs, preposition first aid material in preparation of potential electoral violence, as well as provide emergency WASH assistance to 3,598 people (917 IDP families) settled in the West Region through the provision of water purification tablets, sanitation and hygiene promotion. On 20 December 2019, an Operation Update was published, revealing the results of the in-depth assessment and materializing NS request for a one-month no cost extension to complete implementation of activities. As regards the assessment results, it was found out that 49,327 people had been internally displaced from North-West and South-West regions into West and Littoral regions. Given that this was too big of a caseload to be taken up through the DREF, an Emergency Appeal was launched in May 2019 to address the humanitarian crisis ensuing from this situation in Cameroon.

Under this DREF operation, the Cameroon RC was able to conduct activities in West and Littoral regions as planned.

The following activities were implemented:

• A detailed needs assessment;

• Training of 116 CRC staff and volunteers on health-related issues, hygiene promotion and household items (NFIs) distribution techniques in Menoua and Bamboutos divisions. The trainees included 92 CRC volunteers, 8 supervisors and 16 CRC staff members. The trained volunteers were able to reach targeted 3,598 people with hygiene promotion, including distribution of soap;

• Distribution of first aid kits, first aid materials and protective equipment to ensure 100 volunteers were ready to provide first aid services to people affected by violence relating to the presidential elections of 7 October 2018;

• Distribution of household items to 3,598 affected people (IDPs in Menoua and Bamboutos divisions of West region);

• Training of 100 volunteers (92 volunteers as team member and 8 supervisors) and demonstrations sessions on the use of aqua tabs to affected communities. This was followed by distributions of 10,794 water purification tablets the targeted 917 households.

Overview of Red Cross Red Crescent Movement in country

IFRC Country Cluster Office for Central Africa based in Yaoundé, Cameroon, supported the CRC in developing this emergency plan of action, as well as the deployment of an RDRT member from Rwanda Red Cross who assisted the host National Society in this operation. Moreover, IFRC coordinated with other Movement partners present in Cameroon, including ICRC, French Red Cross, Luxembourg Red Cross and CRC, to organize the detailed needs assessment which took place from 23 October to 04 November 2018. The report of the assessment was finalized and informed the Emergency Appeal operational strategies.

The French Red Cross provided a financial contribution which enabled the NS to procure and distribute household items including mats and buckets amongst others, for 328 households in Galim and Batcham, in the West region. Luxembourg Red Cross provided household items (blankets, mattress, kitchen set and mosquito nets) for targeted 917 households and supported the distribution to IDPs in Menoua and Bamboutos divisions.

The ICRC, Luxembourg Red Cross and IFRC provided financial support for the detailed needs assessment. Following this assessment, the Movement partners in Cameroon all agreed that a One International Appeal was the best way forward, to cover the needs of IDPs identified in the six divisions visited during the assessment.

Movement coordination meetings are normally held on a monthly basis in Cameroon, but because of this operation,

Movement partners gathered more frequently within the same month. At least five meetings took place in October to prepare for the detailed needs assessment. At the end of the assessment, three meetings were held in between the monthly meetings to decide on what to do with the findings of the assessment and the decision to launch a joint Emergency Appeal was made.

Overview of non-RCRC actors in country

Government authorities launched a nation-wide fundraising campaign to assist affected people in SW and NW regions.

Several distributions of food and NFI have been made so far with the funds accruing from that campaign. Government has also held several coordination meetings with humanitarian actors, including Cameroon Red Cross and IFRC in Cameroon, as well as inter-ministerial meetings to discuss the best option to tackle the crisis in NW and SW regions.