Cameroon: Population Movement - Emergency appeal n° MDRCM027 EPoA update No: 4 (14 January 2021)

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

Majority of activities planned under the MDRCM027 EA have been completed; with exception of the distribution of unconditional cash grants which have been delayed due to bottlenecks in the contracting of the Financial Service Provider (FSP) – MTN Cameroon. This was then exacerbated by challenges in the transferring of funds to the FSP due to an error in the financial transaction that took two weeks to correct.

As of 31 December 2020, the distributions had only been partially completed – of the 2,600 families targeted, 1,844 had been reached (71%), which has resulted in increasing frustration among the communities, compromising the safety and security of Cameroon Red Cross staff and volunteers.

This Operations update no 4 is published to request a no-cost extension of the operation timeframe by one month, until 31 January 2021. This will allow Cameroon Red Cross with the support of IFRC to finalize the cash distributions of cash to those 756 families who were not reached. It will also ease the frustrations felt by communities; and help repair the image of Cameroon Red Cross.

The IFRC on behalf of Cameroon Red Cross would like to thank partners that have generously contributed to this Emergency Appeal: Canadian Red Cross, Canadian Government (via Canadian Red Cross), Italian Government Emergency Fund and Japanese Red Cross.

Description of the disaster

Humanitarian crisis affecting the North-West and South-West regions of Cameroon has continued to deteriorate.

According to a Multi-Sector Rapid Assessment (MIRA) commissioned by the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) and led by UNOCHA; ongoing violence has resulted in the internal displacement of 200,189 people, of which approximately 60% are living with host families. There has been a demographic change in the internally displaced population, with increasing numbers of women and children, unaccompanied children, and child-headed households. An estimated 75% do of the Internally Displaced Populations (IDPs) also do not have national identification cards and/or birth certificates2 impacting on their ability to access state services.