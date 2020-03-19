Cameroon: Population Movement - Emergency appeal n° MDRCM027 EPoA update No: 3 (19 March 2020)

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

This Operation Update presents major revisions to the EPoA based on the security and funding situations. IFRC/CRC will implement areas of the EA which remain unchanged and can be implemented with existing in-country resources: Health, Shelter, WASH and PGI.

Considering the security situation in the Far North and the presence of the Swedish Red Cross project in the region, IFRC/CRC will concentrate their activities in Littoral and West regions. Considering the fact that the initial budget was 2,000,000 CHF and revised to 1,000,000 CHF, the number of people to be assisted with this Emergency Appeal gives the number of 18,610 people.

A Surge Operations Manager with cash programming experience started in January 2020 and will manage the Emergency Appeal until end of August 2020.

With the funds allocated recently, there is obviously need to extend the period of the Emergency Appeal to August 2020 to allow the implementation of planned activities and effectively respond to the needs of the affected population.