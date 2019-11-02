Cameroon: Population Movement - Emergency appeal n° MDRCM027 EPoA update No: 1 (02 November 2019)

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

The crisis in the North West and South West regions continues to worsen, pushing more IDPs into the project regions of Littoral and West. This has resulted in an increase of 116% in IDP numbers, with more women, children and unaccompanied children making up the population. IDP priorities also continue to evolve, with education becoming a top priority for many families.

Recent market surveys completed by the Luxemburg Red Cross, in support of the Cameroon Red Cross indicate functioning markets well stocked and well supplied with most HHIs, in many areas with IDPs in the Western Region.

It is proposed that market assessments be conducted in response areas and an emphasis put on unconditional cash distribution for the purposes of shelter support (rent), HHIs, food and/or education. Efficiencies will be found in the programme to add additional funds to the cash programming.

This Operations Update presents revisions to the EPoA that reflect scenario planning, based on both likely and possible changes to the security and funding situations. IFRC/CRC will implement areas of the EA which remain unchanged and can be implemented with existing in country resources, including Health and WASH and some PGI programming in Littoral, West and Far North.