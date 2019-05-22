Cameroon: Population Movement - Emergency appeal n° MDRCM027

This Emergency Appeal seeks a total of some 2 million Swiss francs to enable the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support the Cameroon Red Cross (CRC) to deliver assistance to some 35,000 Internally Displaced People (IDPs) for 6 months, with a focus on Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR), Shelter and Household Items (HHI), Health, Water Sanitation and Hygiene Promotion (WASH), Protection, Gender and Inclusion (PGI). The Emergency Appeal will equally aim at Strengthening National Society preparedness to be ready for and better respond to future emergencies. The planned response reflects the current situation and information available at this time of the evolving operation and will be adjusted based on further developments and assessments.

Overall situation

The North West (NW) and South West (SW) regions of Cameroon are affected by a deep socio-political crisis resulting in civil disobedience, prolonged closure of schools and universities, and destruction of infrastructure. Since the last quarter of 2018 confrontations between armed groups and security forces escalated sorely, leading to a general insecurity context which is now forcing people to flee to safer regions of Cameroon. A small part of this population sought refuge in neighbouring Nigeria, while some 437,500 persons are currently displaced across other regions of the country.

In addition, the long-lasting civil unrest and violence in north-east Nigeria spilled over to areas of neighbouring countries in the Lake Chad Basin including the Far North region of Cameroon. The civil unrest and ethnic conflicts forced more than 2.6 million people to flee their homes. This situation is exacerbated by the challenges of long distances and large geographic desert-like areas, remote communities prone to natural disasters and general lack of access to basic services. This complex environment has largely affected the living conditions of the population, with economic setbacks felt across many generations experiencing the direct effects of the crises and with devastating effects on health, housing, food security and livelihoods.

This means that vulnerability is increasing, and poverty is important in many parts of this large geographic area. A recent assessment report noted that the access to markets is a big challenge due to insecurity and as a consequence population cannot sale their products On the other hand, there is a significant increase in prices on the local markets especially for IDPs (see evaluation report section D). As per now, some 253,813 IDPs are registered in the Far North region of the country as a result of the violence caused by armed groups bringing the total number of IDPs in Cameroon to at least 691,313 individuals.

The security situation remains highly volatile in the North-West and South-West regions. For the time being, only the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has a presence with the National Society while the other Movement’s components work in the bordering regions.