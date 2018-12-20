Cameroon: Population Movement - DREF No. MDRCM026 Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) Update no. 1

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

The key objectives of this DREF operation was to conduct an in-depth multisector needs assessment in the West and Littoral regions in order to inform the humanitarian situation, needs of internally displaced persons (IDPs) from neighboring South-West and North-West regions of Cameroon and provide essential assistance. The assessment has now been completed by a joint Movement consisting of Cameroon Red Cross (CRC) - French Red Cross (FRC) - International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) – Luxembourg Red Cross (LRC) – and IFRC.

The findings of that assessment indicate that about 49,327 people have been internally displaced from North-West and South-West regions into West and Littoral regions. These IDPs are mostly found in 6 divisions, namely Menoua, Mifi, Bamboutos and Noun (West region), and Moungo and Wouri (Littoral region).

The assessment has revealed that these 49,327 IDPs are in need of health care including Psychological support, food and non-food items, livelihoods and basic needs, education, WASH, protection, Shelter, and Restoration of Family Links (RFL). However, the most urgent needs are in the areas of Shelter, Food and non-food items distribution, and WASH. Considering the extent of needs and protracted nature of the conflict, the Movement partners present in Cameroon have proposed to launch a One International Appeal targeting 49,327 IDPs and 10,000 host populations in shelter, Non-food items (NFI), and WASH.

Thus, this operations update is highlighting the progress made to date and inform plan for One International Appeal in the coming days to address the most urgent needs of IDPs and host populations in West and Littoral regions of Cameroon for an initial period of 6 months. The first activities in the DREF covered only the Menoua and Bamboutos divisions in West region. The proposed Emergency Appeal will target the 6 divisions having received IDPs as indicated in the table above, i.e. in West and Littoral regions. To ensure there is no gap in support and allow implementation of remaining activities, a one month no-cost timeframe extension is being requested through this operations update.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

The sociopolitical crisis in North West and South West regions of Cameroon have been ongoing since 2016, but its effects were contained in those 2 regions until early 2018. By September 2018, population movement was recorded from the North West (NW) and South West (SW) regions of Cameroon, following a threat circulated by armed groups operating in these regions on their intention to block any entry or exit into or from the said regions of Cameroon, in a bid to thwart any campaign plans for the upcoming presidential elections set to be held on 7 October 2018.

Since then, the presidential elections took place on 7 October 2018 as planned, with an unprecedented low participation in NW and SW regions. Although there was an apparent calm since the elections, there were sporadic attacks recorded that put people in constant fear. Such attacks have claimed the lives of many since October 2018, including foreigners. Some IDPs, mostly from SW region who were in Moungo division (Littoral region) have begun returning to their original region, but the generalized fear is preventing many from attempting a return at this time.

From late October to early November 2018, a joint Movement team consisting of CRC, FRC, ICRC and IFRC conducted a detailed needs assessment in both Littoral and West regions and the findings indicate urgent needs in shelter and NFIs, livelihoods and basic needs, WASH and protection for 49,327 IDPs in Menoua, Mifi, Bamboutos and Noun divisions (West region), and Moungo and Wouri divisions (Littoral region).