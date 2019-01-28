Cameroon: Pilot project for emergency humanitarian response to the internally displaced persons in the Limbe II Sub-Division - First phase report, December 2018

PRESENTATION OF COHEB INT’L

COHEB International is a non-governmental, non-profit making and non political humanitarian volunteering organization, created to respond to divers humanitarian crisis and to provide charitable humanitarian services, physically and spiritually to the people of Africa and the rest of the crisis world.

Created in Limbe in the Republic of Cameroon in 2008, with a liaison office at Sokolo, warehouse and agro-forestry transformation economic empowerment center in Moliwe Limbe I Sub-Division and head-quarter in Yaounde-Cameroon.

We are operational in three main domains: Health, Protection and Community Development; and each Domain is divided into several Departments. Over the years we have been carrying out our activities within the CEMAC/ECOWAS Region. In Cameroon we have been working in the Far North for two years and for the pass four months we have been positioning ourselves in the SW and NW Regions Crisis.

CONTEXT OF THE PROJECT

The South-West and North-West regions crisis in Cameroon, locally termed the “Anglophone crisis” started in 2016 and escalated as an armed conflict by 2017 between government forces and local activists. The ongoing crisis is characterized by lots of violence, burning of villages and schools, burning of offices, health centers to begin with. The violence and insecurity has increased immensely in these regions such that some communities like Buea, Ekona, Muyuka, Mbonge, Yumunjock Ndian, Mundemba, Mamfe, etc. are totally evacuated, with people running into the bushes, to neighboring countries, and others running within a circle. Subsequently some of the crisis inclusive towns like Limbe, Buea, Kumba and other communities in Fako Division have become host towns of large and increasing number of displaced persons.

Following the rising and enormous effects of this crisis on the displaced population, COHEB International took interest to provide emergency humanitarian supports necessary and critical for the survival and safety of families displaced from various villages/Towns within the South-West Region. On this note, COHEB is embarking on series of projects, ranging from distribution of food and non-food items to provision of shelter and health care services, just to name a few.

In December 2018, this project phase was designed and has begun with ten IDPs families of at least four persons per family in villages within the Limbe II sub-Division who were coming in from Ekata, Munyenge, Muyuka, Ekona and Mundemba; and are taking refuge in Mukundange, Batoke, Mokindi/Isokolo and Limbola in the Limbe II Sub-Division bushes.

We have designed a six months self sponsored emergency humanitarian response project in order tomeet the basic food and non-food items, accommodations, healthcare, farm lands, farming tools, seedlings and farming financial assistance for them in the Limbe II Sub-Division.