Cameroon: People displaced by the conflict are exposed to devastating effect of climate shocks

People affected by the armed conflict in Cameroon find themselves severely exposed to the consequences of the devastating floods that the country has experienced in the past several weeks. Deprived of economic opportunities, many of them struggle to provide for themselves while recurrent floods, which are becoming more frequent and more severe, create an additional burden for these vulnerable families.

Collecting okra is one of the few available seasonal jobs in Far North Cameroon and flooding makes it particularly demanding. “Before cutting okra, we wrap our hands with a scarf to avoid injuring ourselves, this is how we collect it,” says Sawaga, a resident of Tilde village in Kousseri region in the Far North of Cameroon. “Of course, we suffer. We work in the water until our feet become swollen and our toenails break.”

Sawaga’s family lost their home and livelihood when they were displaced by the conflict seven years ago. This year, they faced a new disaster when the floods came. “Houses collapse. So here I am. I am with my daughters. Both lost their houses,” Sawaga adds.

Since 2014, Cameroon has received influxes of refugees fleeing the armed conflict in north-east Nigeria. At the same time, the armed conflict in Cameroon’s Far North region, combined with insecurity, poor access to basic services and climatic shocks have forced thousands of people from their homes and disrupted local agricultural production and livelihoods. Some 350,000 people are displaced in Far North Cameroon.

“Until this day, we are afraid to return to our village, because we don’t have the peace of mind,” says Ambdoulaye Issa, a resident of Tilde village. “We came here with nothing but the clothes on our backs.”

During this year’s lean season, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has increased its assistance to the mobile nutritional centres and has assisted over 2,300 families. In cooperation with the Cameroonian Red Cross, the organization also works to improve access to clean water and heath. It supports vulnerable families with cash grants and helps increase agricultural production and vaccinate cattle.

Ends

For further information, please contact:

Alyona Synenko (English/French/Spanish/Russian), ICRC Nairobi, +254 716 987 265, asynenko@icrc.org