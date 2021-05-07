Cameroon
Cameroon: Operational Presence as of March 2021
168 humanitarians organizations are implementing 305 projects to alleviate the suffering of about 3 million vulnerable people, mainly in the following sectors: Protection (including Child Protection and Gender Based Violence), Food Security, Education, Health, WASH, Nutrition, Shelter and NFI, Early Recovery and CASH in the 3 major crises (Far North, North-West and South-West and refugees from CAR) and COVID-19.
