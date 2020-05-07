Cameroon
Cameroon: Operational Presence, March 2020
145 humanitarian are implementing 882 projects to alleviate the suering of 904,000 vulnerable people, mainly in the Early recovery, WASH, Protection and Food Security sectors in the 3 major crisis (LCB, NWSW and CAR).
45% of these projects are implemented in Far-North region mostly by international NGOs. In the NWSW regions 66% of humanitarian actors are local organizations implementing 78% of the projects
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
