Cameroon
Cameroon: Operational Presence as of June 2021
Attachments
191 humanitarian organizations are implementing 388 projects to alleviate the suffering of about 3 million vulnerable people. The sectors covered are Protection (including Child Protection and Gender Based Violence), Food Security, Education, Health,
WASH, Nutrition, Shelter and NFI and Early Recovery in the 3 major crises (Lake Chad Basin, North-West and South-West crisis, and CAR refugees crisis).
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
