Cameroon: Operational Presence, June 2020

141 humanitarian organizations are implementing 363 projects to alleviate the suffering of more than 2 million vulnerable people, mainly in the Education, Nutrition, Food Security, WASH and Health sectors in the 3 major crisis (LCB, NWSW and CAR). 45% of these projects are implemented in Far-North region mostly by international NGOs. In the North-West and South-West regions 66% of humanitarian actors are local organizations implementing 78% of the projects.