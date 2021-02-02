Cameroon
Cameroon: Operational Presence as of December 2020
Attachments
174 humanitarians are implementing 349 projects to alleviate the suffering of about 1.4 Million vulnerable people, mainly in the following sectors:
Protection (including Child Protection and Gender Based Violence), Food Security, Education, Health,
WASH, Nutrition, Shelter and NFI, Early Recovery and CASH in the 3 major crises (Far North, North-West and South-West and refugees from CAR)
