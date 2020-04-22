Cameroon: Operational Dashboard : 2020 Indicators Monitoring (January - March 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

North-West South-West Region (English-speaking regions in Cameroon) is characterized by a conflict between non-state armed groups operating and regulare Comeroon army, with consequences of numerous displacements of populations.

The crisis in Central Africa Republic which caused a massive fled of Central African refugees localized for the most them in the eastern facade of Cameroon in Easten region, Adamawa region and North Region.

CHALLENGES AND CONSTRAINTS

Refugees and asylum seekers in urban areas are very mobile, which often makes it difficult to monitor their situation, especially with regard to child protection and SGBV cases. These monitoring difficulties only raised the issue with the arrival of COVID-19 and the sanitary measures that need to be respected in this regard.

Due to certain prerequisites of resettlement countries, the number of requests for determination of the best interests of the child (DIS /BID) increased significantly during the first quarter of 2020 while the available human resources remained the same. The deployment of a BID Expert was planned for mid-March 2020 but was suspended following the closure of the borders due to COVID-19.

A culture of silence, fear of reprisals, a general feeling of impunity by the perpetrators, etc. continue to affect the reporting of SGBV incidents in refugee and asylum-seeking communities.

Financial constraints have forced UNHCR to review its repatriation strategy for urban refugees. It was recommended to use the road trip for more CAR refugees repatriation. This new approach requires a certain preparation, organization and involvement of the RMC and CAR field offices. The process has been launched and will follow the normal course when the repatriation activities are restarted Lack of interest in refugees whose children are affected by the supplementary judgments. The registrar continues to wait in vain for many parents for the establishment of birth certificates for their children.

The measures to limit movement and close borders put in place by the government and the measures taken by the Senior management to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Birth registrations remain a challenge for the establishment of birth certificates, with the risk of statelessness for some;

The reluctance of some parents who do not allow schooling children subject of exploitation and abuse;

The assistance of refugee children outside the camp. the scarcity of foster families, the search and family reunification of unaccompained and separated children in a context of crisis and the persistence of violations of children's rights