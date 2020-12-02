Cameroon

Cameroon: NW/SW WASH Update, October 2020

Highlights

  • More than 74,000 people were reached with various WASH services conducted by nine WASH partners namely AFRINET, ASWEDO, COMINSUD, EPDA, GCR, H4BF, NRC, PLAN and REACHOUT

  • WASH partners (AFRINET, ASWEDO, COMINSUD, GCR, NRC, PLAN and REACHOUT) reached over 50,000 people through hygiene promotion activities while over 18,400 people were reached through COVID-19 sensitization activities.

  • NRC commemorated the Global Hand- washing day in schools in the N/W (North- West) region where over 2,000 pupils were sensitized on the importance of washing hands with soap and running water.

  • H4BF conducted eight trainings for 200 girls and women on the use of dignity and hygiene kits.

