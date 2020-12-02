Cameroon: NW/SW WASH Update, October 2020

Highlights

More than 74,000 people were reached with various WASH services conducted by nine WASH partners namely AFRINET, ASWEDO, COMINSUD, EPDA, GCR, H4BF, NRC, PLAN and REACHOUT

WASH partners (AFRINET, ASWEDO, COMINSUD, GCR, NRC, PLAN and REACHOUT) reached over 50,000 people through hygiene promotion activities while over 18,400 people were reached through COVID-19 sensitization activities.

NRC commemorated the Global Hand- washing day in schools in the N/W (North- West) region where over 2,000 pupils were sensitized on the importance of washing hands with soap and running water.