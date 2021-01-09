Cameroon

Cameroon: NW/SW WASH Update, November 2020

Highlights

  • In November, 45,700 individuals received various WASH services including COVID-19 prevention interventions implemented by 12 WASH partners namely AFRINET, AMEF, CBC, COMINSUD, EPDA, FORUDEF, GCR, H4BF, IRC, NRC, REACHOUT and SUDAHSER in the NW/SW regions.

  • WASH partners AFRINET, EPDA and IRC constructed 129 emergency latrines to be used by at least 6,400 people in Buea, Ekondo Titi, Kombo Itindi, Konye, Kumba 1 and 3 and Mbonge sub-divisions.

  • WASH partners reached 14,100 people through hygiene promotion sessions while over 4,900 individuals were reached through COVID-19 sensitization activities.

  • NRC commemorated the World Toilet Day in Bamenda II and III. During the commemorations, 200 latrine cleaning materials were distributed to households.

