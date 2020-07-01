Cameroon

Cameroon: NW/SW WASH Update, May 2020

Highlights

  • Over 9,300 people benefitted from improved water supply as a result of borehole construction, water distribution systems rehabilitation and construction of tank bases and tap stands by IRC.

  • In May, WASH partners reached over 494,000 people through COVID-19 sensitization sessions.

  • WASH partners distributed assorted WASH items to over 16,700 individuals while 1,370 people received hygiene and dignity kits.

  • More than 3,500 people benefited from improved sanitation facilities as a result of construction of permanent and emergency trench latrines by CARITAS and IRC.

  • During the reporting period, CHAMEG, IRC, SUDAHSER and AFRINET conducted 50 hygiene promotion trainings for community health workers, hygiene promoters and volunteers.

