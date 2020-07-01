Cameroon
Cameroon: NW/SW WASH Update, May 2020
Attachments
Highlights
Over 9,300 people benefitted from improved water supply as a result of borehole construction, water distribution systems rehabilitation and construction of tank bases and tap stands by IRC.
In May, WASH partners reached over 494,000 people through COVID-19 sensitization sessions.
WASH partners distributed assorted WASH items to over 16,700 individuals while 1,370 people received hygiene and dignity kits.
More than 3,500 people benefited from improved sanitation facilities as a result of construction of permanent and emergency trench latrines by CARITAS and IRC.
During the reporting period, CHAMEG, IRC, SUDAHSER and AFRINET conducted 50 hygiene promotion trainings for community health workers, hygiene promoters and volunteers.