Cameroon: NW/SW WASH Update, June 2020
Highlights
In June, WASH partners in North West(N/W) and South West(S/W) regions reached over 65,500 individuals with WASH services including COVID-19 prevention activities.
WASH partners (AFRINET, IRC and ReachOut) facilitated access to clean water to over 14,400 individuals through provision of household aqua-tabs in the S/W region.
CUAPWD, IRC, NRC and SUDAHSER distributed complete WASH kits and assorted WASH items to 23,200 individuals in S/W region.
NRC and REACHOUT completed construction of emergency latrines that will benefit 1,750 people in Fako división of S/W región.