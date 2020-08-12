Cameroon: NW/SW WASH Update, June 2020

Highlights

In June, WASH partners in North West(N/W) and South West(S/W) regions reached over 65,500 individuals with WASH services including COVID-19 prevention activities.

WASH partners (AFRINET, IRC and ReachOut) facilitated access to clean water to over 14,400 individuals through provision of household aqua-tabs in the S/W region.

CUAPWD, IRC, NRC and SUDAHSER distributed complete WASH kits and assorted WASH items to 23,200 individuals in S/W region.