Cameroon: NW/SW WASH Update, April 2020

Highlights

In order to contain the spread of COVID-19, WASH partners have scaled up community engagement activities. More than 116,000 people were reached through COVID 19 sensitization sessions in April.

In response to the COVID 19 pandemic, ReachOut, with support from UNICEF, installed 250 communal hand washing stations in Ekondo Titi. More than 12,500 people are expected to benefit.

More than 10,000 individuals received WASH and hygiene kits from WASH partners in April.

In April, about 1,600 people benefitted from improved water supply as a result of installation of water distribution systems by WASH partners.