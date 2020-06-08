Cameroon

Cameroon: NW/SW WASH Update, April 2020

Highlights

  • In order to contain the spread of COVID-19, WASH partners have scaled up community engagement activities. More than 116,000 people were reached through COVID 19 sensitization sessions in April.

  • In response to the COVID 19 pandemic, ReachOut, with support from UNICEF, installed 250 communal hand washing stations in Ekondo Titi. More than 12,500 people are expected to benefit.

  • More than 10,000 individuals received WASH and hygiene kits from WASH partners in April.

  • In April, about 1,600 people benefitted from improved water supply as a result of installation of water distribution systems by WASH partners.

  • WASH partners provided improved sanitation facilities to 400 people.

