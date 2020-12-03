Cameroon: NW-SW* Response Dashboard (1-31 October 2020)

Situation Overview

The conflict in the NW/SW and the COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the WASH sector. Access to water is a key challenge both in terms of quantity and quality. According to MSNA (2019), only 50 percent of households in the NW/SW regions have access to improved sources of water. Almost 61 percent of households do not have access to functional latrines.***** In October, 35,300 people received WASH and hygiene kits, compared to 3,600 in September, while people who accessed improved water supply from WASH partners increased from 500 in September to 10,000 in October. Sensitization on COVID and hygiene promotion reached 68,400 people in October as compared to 16,300 people in September. Lack of funding remains a major setback in WASH partners’ ability to meet targets.