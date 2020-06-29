Cameroon: NW-SW Response Dashboard (1-31 May 2020)

Situation Overview

The conflict in the NW/SW and the COVID19 pandemic has had a major impact on the WASH sector. Access to water is a key challenge both in terms of quantity and quality. According to MSNA (2019), only 50 percent of households in the NW/SW regions have access to improved sources of water. Access to hygiene is very limited. Few people have hand-washing facilities. This, along with factors linked to knowledge, attitude and practices, contribute to poor hygiene practices.

The major issue limiting access to sanitation in NW/SW is unavailability of latrines. Almost 61 percent of households do not have access to functional latrines while at least 40 percent of the IDPs and host communities practice open defecation.*****