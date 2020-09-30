Cameroon: NW-SW* Response Dashboard (1-31 July 2020)

The conflict in the NW/SW and the COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the WASH sector. Access to water is a key challenge both in terms of quantity and quality. According to MSNA (2019), only 50 percent of households in the NW/SW regions have access to improved sources of water. Almost 61 percent of households do not have access to functional latrines. In July, WASH and Hygiene kits distribution decreased to 3,500 from 23,300 in June while people who received improved water supply from WASH partners increased from 1,100 in June to 2,000 in July. There was a 45 percent increase in people who accessed improved sanitation facilities in July as compared to June. Lack of funding remains a major setback in WASH partners’ ability to meet set targets.