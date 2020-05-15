Cameroon

Cameroon: NW-SW Response Dashboard (1-30 March 2020)

Sources
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Situation Overview

The conflict in the NW/SW and the COVID19 pandemic has had a major impact on the WASH sector. Access to water is a key challenge both in terms of quantity and quality. According to MSNA (2019), only 50 percent of households in the NW/SW regions have access to improved sources of water. Access to hygiene is very limited. Few people have hand-washing facilities. This, along with factors linked to knowledge, attitude and practices, contribute to poor hygiene practices.

The major issue limiting access to sanitation in NW/SW is unavailability of latrines. Almost 61 percent of households do not have access to functional latrines while at least 40 percent of the IDPs and host communities practice open defecation.

Related Content