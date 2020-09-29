Cameroon: NW-SW* Response Dashboard (1-30 June 2020)

Situation Overview

The conflict in the NW/SW and the COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the WASH sector. Access to water is a key challenge both in terms of quantity and quality. According to MSNA (2019), only 50 percent of households in the NW/SW regions have access to improved sources of water. Almost 61 percent of households do not have access to functional latrines.***** In June, WASH and Hygiene kits distribution increased to over 23,300 from 18,200 in May while people who accessed improved sanitation facilities from WASH partners decreased from 4,300 in May to 1,100 in June. There was a 41 percent increase in people who received improved water supply in June as compared to May. Lack of funding remains a major setback in WASH partners' ability to meet set targets.