Cameroon: NW-SW* Response Dashboard (1-30 August 2020)

Situation Overview

The conflict in the NW/SW and the COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the WASH sector. Access to water is a key challenge both in terms of quantity and quality. According to MSNA (2019), only 50 percent of households in the NW/SW regions have access to improved sources of water. Almost 61 percent of households do not have access to functional latrines.***** In August, 1,200 WASH and Hygiene kits were distributed, compared to over 3,500 in July while people who accessed improved sanitation facilities from WASH partners decreased from 1,600 in July to 700 in August. There was a marginal increase in people who received improved water supply in August (2,500) as compared to July (2,000). Lack of funding remains a major setback in WASH partners' ability to meet set targets.