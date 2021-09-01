Cameroon: North-West Region - Humanitarian access snapshot (August 2021)

It became more challenging for humanitarian organisations in recent months to safely reach people in need in Cameroon’s North-West region. A rise in non-state armed groups (NSAGs) activities, ongoing military operations, increased criminality, the use of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and the rainy season have all made humanitarian access more difficult. As a result, food insecurity has increased as humanitarian actors were not able to provide food assistance. Health facilities are running out of drugs and medical supplies and aid workers are at increased risk of crossfire, kidnapping and violent attacks.