Cameroon: North-West and South-West - Situation Report No. 46 (August and September 2022)

This report is produced by OCHA Cameroon in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 1 August to 30 September 2022. The next report will be issued in November 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Over 8,842 persons were forced to flee their homes due to clashes and violations perpetrated against civilians.

• Nine attacks on education including the kidnapping of teachers and students, and arson of school facilities were registered in August and September.

• Five attacks on health care were reported.

• Three weeks of lockdown imposed by non-State armed groups (NSAGs) in August and September, hampering the humanitarian operations in the two regions.

